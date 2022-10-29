Avera Medical Minute
A great weekend ahead

By Austin Haskins
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- As we head into the Halloween weekend, mother nature won’t be playing any tricks this year as the forecast is looking great.

We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky for our Saturday with a southerly to southwesterly wind at 5-20 mph. Winds will be turning northwest behind a weak boundary that will move through. Highs top out in the mid to upper 60s with a few spots southeast reaching 70.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy Saturday night with a light north to west wind with lows in the 30s.

Sunday will be pleasant once again with a clear to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and a west to north wind at 5-10 mph.

The dry and mild weather will continue through midweek with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

The next chance of rain could come at the end of next week, but there’s still model indifference at this point in time so we’ll monitor that closely. Highs do look to fall back towards average by the start of next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

