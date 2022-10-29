South Dakota rallies against South Dakota State to claim regular season sweep

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota rallied and won three straight sets over South Dakota State to take the win at home, and sweep the Jackrabbits in the regular season. The Coyotes extend their win streak to eight games and remain at the top of the Summit League Standings.

USD Recap:

South Dakota (21-2, 10-1 Summit) received a match-high 28 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a four-set victory over South Dakota State in front of USD’s second-highest crowd number. Game scores went 18-25, 32-30, 25-17, 25-21. With the win, the Coyotes extend their win streak to eight games and remain at the top of the league standings. This was also South Dakota’s 16th straight win against South Dakota State.

Who Stood Out

South Dakota had a well-rounded effort in the win, with five hitters registering kills and three players in double-digit digs. Lolo Weideman put up a match-high 28 digs while Evelyn Diederich also added 12 kills for the Coyotes, just one short of her career-high. South Dakota State (10-13, 4-7) had two hitters in double digits, including a team-high 21 kills from outside hitter Crystal Burk. Burk also added 14 digs and four blocks for the Jacks.

Turning Point

South Dakota State came out swinging in set one, hitting .333 percent as a squad while holding the Coyotes to a .139 clip. After the Jacks took set one, set two was an intense back-and-forth battle that rallied all the way to the 30s. The two sides traded set point after set point until a kill from Diederich sealed the second set win and shifted the momentum in favor of the Coyotes. It was all South Dakota from there, as they held the lead through the entire third set and the Jacks only took the lead once in set four.

Notable

Madi Woodin recorded her second career start for the Yotes, tallying a career-high 45 assists and 13 digs for her first double-double.

Brynn Paumen added eight kills and two blocks.

Juhnke’s 28 kills were her career-best in a four-set match. She also added 18 digs to tally her 16th double-double on the year.

Quotable

”What an incredible atmosphere,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “I knew going in that we were going to have a pretty good crowd but for us to get over 2,700 is a remarkable thing and honestly I think this rivalry deserves it.” I think it was really important for us to be able to pull this one out and I think it gives us a bit of confidence going forward. We got stronger, we got better, and we got more confident as the match went on.”

Up Next: The Coyotes head to North Dakota to face the Fighting Hawks on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Recap courtesy of USD Athletics.

SDSU Recap:

South Dakota State volleyball battled for four sets Friday but fell 3-1 (25-18, 30-32, 17-25, 21-25) to South Dakota at the Sanford Coyotes Sports Center.

Fans were once again treated to a matchup of outstanding performers in South Dakota’s Elizabeth Juhnke and South Dakota State’s Crystal Burk. Juhnke, who leads the nation in kills, put down a match-high 28 for the Coyotes. Burk, who ranks seventh in the same category, had 21 kills to lead the Jackrabbits.

The pair combined for 138 attacks - 71 by Juhnke and 67 by Burk - and had only four errors apiece. Juhnke hit .338 and Burk hit .254. Burk tallied two of SDSU’s six service aces. On the defensive end, Burk notched 14 digs and took part in four blocks compared to 18 digs and two blocks for Juhnke. In total, Juhnke was responsible for 29 points and Burk had 25.5.

With 67 attacks in the match, Burk became South Dakota State’s all-time attacks leader. She currently has 4,464 attacks in her career, passing Kristina Martin (4,403 attacks, 2004-2007). In the end, SDSU earned more points than USD, 72-67, had a 6-3 edge in aces, recorded two more blocks (10-8) and posted an 82-78 advantage in digs. Both teams had 56 kills and the Coyotes tallied slightly more assists, 55-53.

Ella Thompson matched her career best with 14 kills on a career-high 33 attacks. The sophomore paced the SDSU defense with five blocks. Elyse Winter finished with seven kills and a .333 clip while Sydney Andrews contributed five kills at a .444 rate. Raegen Reilly and Carly Wedel shared the setting duties and gave out 27 and 21 assists, respectively. Wedel’s mark is her highest of the season.

Jadyn Makovicka recorded 23 digs for the Jacks and gave out three assists. Alia Schlimgen notched the first double-digit night of her career, finishing with 16 digs. Katie Van Egdom contributed 13 digs to go with her five kills. Evelyn Diederich chipped in 12 kills for the Coyotes and Lolo Weideman led all players with 28 digs. Madi Woodin gave out 45 assists.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits slip to 10-13 on the season and 4-7 in Summit League action.

The Coyotes are now 21-2 overall and 10-1 in the conference.

Attendance at the Sanford Coyote Spots Center was 2,702, the second highest attendance mark for a volleyball match at the venue.

UP NEXT: The Jackrabbits will wrap up a four-match road swing at North Dakota State Tuesday night.

Recap courtesy of SDSU Athletics.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.