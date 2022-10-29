Trunk or Treat event in Hartford Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hartford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trunk or treat event in the West Central Middle School Parking Lot Saturday.

The event will feature several community businesses and kicks off at 3:00 pm.

Events Committee Chair for the chamber, Dr. Joel Martens, joined Dakota News Now Saturday morning to explain more about the event.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.