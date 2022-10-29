Avera Medical Minute
Ukrainian Sioux Falls resident provides input on latest war developments

By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We first met Viktor Voznyuk in February, less than a week before Russia officially invaded Ukraine.

Throughout the war, he has been providing details and updates from his perspective, and we sat down with him again Friday to get his thoughts on the latest war developments.

“I feel worries, I feel troubled, I feel hopeful,” Voznyuk said.

Voznyuk spoke about the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid, which has left millions of civilians in the dark with a cold winter ahead.

“My first impression is anger and indignation because it’s a war crime,” Voznyuk said.

Voznyuk also spoke about the accusation by Russian officials that Ukraine plans to use nuclear weapons.

“They keep crying, wolves, wolves, wolves everywhere, and there are no wolves at all. So it’s false it’s a lie and they are lying on every level,” Voznyuk said.

In our previous conversations, Voznyuk had talked about his wife’s family that was trapped in Ukraine as the fight continued. He provided an update on them Friday.

“We spent some fortune to help them escape the situation and not all of them but some of them were able to escape in quite dramatic fashion. The Russians fired but missed,” Voznyuk said.

While he is relieved they are now in a safer area, he says it is difficult to feel truly happy about the situation.

“Because they left behind all their possessions. They built houses and some houses were destroyed. There was a beautiful vineyard there and the vinery is quite famous in that part of the world. Of course, Russians drank everything they could and stole everything they could, and what they couldn’t steal they destroyed,” Voznyuk said.

Voznyuk says that he is hopeful Russia can be defeated and that it is not just possible but necessary.

“Ukrainians proved they can fight and they are very democratically oriented people. They are us,” Voznyuk said.

Voznyuk added that one specific thing Ukrainian forces need is more planes to provide aerial support in order to keep Russia at bay.

