Washington Pavilion announces plans for new planetarium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Pavilion announced plans today to create a new state-of- the-art planetarium in Sioux Falls.

The existing Wells Fargo CineDome will be transformed into both a theater and a planetarium.

This is made possible through a transformational gift of approximately $2 million from Dick and Kathy Sweetman.

This being the largest single donation from an individual in the Washington Pavilions history.

The goal to bring more interactive education on space exploration to groups of all ages.

“This where big ideas come from, the future astronauts, future pilots, future engineers, all that, it usually starts with facilities and programming like this, and we’ve just never had anything like this,” said Darrin Smith, president and CEO.

Saying there is no better time to introduce something like this in South Dakota.

“It’s at a time when the focus on space, space exploration, and space exploration is at an all-time high and we know that’s going to continue for years and years to come,” said Smith.

Above all they hope it will help inspire youth around the region.

“The opportunity for kids in our community is going to be huge. We know it takes just a little bit of exposure to a topic to get kids interested and to spark their curiosity and so to be able to offer that to kids who aren’t going to be able to experience that is huge for us,” said Madelyn Grogan, director of education.

And with the generous donation organizers say they wanted to go above and beyond on the project.

“The comparable planetariums to the one we will have will be ones in Chicago and Denver, but nowhere close than that. And again, we’ve been told that this will likely be the most advanced planetarium in the United States when it’s completed,” said Smith.

They say accessibility is also key.

“The technology will be incredible but also the convince and the wonder for our community that they don’t have to travel ten hours, twelve hours to have a similar experience, they can do that right here in their community,” said Grogan.

Organizers say the CineDome will be closed off and on throughout the construction.

It’s expected to be done next summer with a new name, The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium.

