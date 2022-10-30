Avera Medical Minute
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Crime Lab along with several SFPD cars are at a house in central Sioux Falls.

A neighbor told Dakota News Now they heard sirens around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. The investigation is happening in central Sioux Falls around 9th and Duluth.

One house has police tape around its location.

Stick with Dakota News Now for updates on this developing story both on air and online.

