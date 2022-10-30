Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Crime Lab along with several SFPD cars are at a house in central Sioux Falls.

A neighbor told Dakota News Now they heard sirens around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. The investigation is happening in central Sioux Falls around 9th and Duluth.

One house has police tape around its location.

