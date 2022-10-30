FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Forecast next few days to feature more treats than tricks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you’re looking to get outdoors the next few days and nights, the forecast is looking great.

Our day Sunday will be pleasant once again with a clear to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and a west to north wind at 5-10 mph.

Skies will be clear heading into Sunday night with a light to calm wind and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

The dry and mild weather will continue through midweek with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s to low 50s. We could be nearing record territory for highs both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next chance of precipitation could come by Thursday into Friday morning, but the latest model runs are starting to trend a touch drier and some snow could mix in across central and northern South Dakota Thursday night into Friday morning. There’s still model indifference at this point in time so we’ll monitor that closely. Highs will fall back closer to average by the end of next week.

