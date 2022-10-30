Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Forecast next few days to feature more treats than tricks

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you’re looking to get outdoors the next few days and nights, the forecast is looking great.

Our day Sunday will be pleasant once again with a clear to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and a west to north wind at 5-10 mph.

Skies will be clear heading into Sunday night with a light to calm wind and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

The dry and mild weather will continue through midweek with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s to low 50s. We could be nearing record territory for highs both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next chance of precipitation could come by Thursday into Friday morning, but the latest model runs are starting to trend a touch drier and some snow could mix in across central and northern South Dakota Thursday night into Friday morning. There’s still model indifference at this point in time so we’ll monitor that closely. Highs will fall back closer to average by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
Police light
One dead in single-car crash near Waverly
In a tweet Friday morning, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for...
Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces
The suspect, Jacob Leroy from Sioux Falls, was found in a different apartment and arrested for...
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building

Latest News

Zombie Walk floods the streets in downtown Sioux Falls
Hundreds come out for Zoo Boo at Great Plains Zoo
Endangered red wolves return to Great Plains Zoo
Artists of the Plains show continues for 41st year in Sioux Falls