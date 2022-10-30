‘Go Green to Save Green’ event to highlight homeowner rebates, tax credits for upgrades

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Inflation Reduction Act is injecting $369 billion in part to combat climate change and invest in clean energy over the next ten years -

For homeowners, there are rebates and tax credits on heat pumps, upgraded wiring, appliances, insulation, and solar power.

Arlene Brandt-Jenson of Sodak 350 says the environment and financial benefits are in place to go green.

“We can make our own electricity. For households that want to install solar, they can deduct 30% of the cost of their project from their taxes and its 10-year guaranteed tax credit,” said Brandt-Jenson.

Over time, the panels are more affordable.

“Solar has come down so much over the last 10-20 years,” said Brandt-Jenson.

Hunter Clanin of Wegner Solar says the panels can be attached to any type of roof.

“For most people, you end up seeing a good amount of savings over the next 15 to 25 years. So the government is incentivizing that pretty well,” said Clanin.

Sodak 350 and the league of women’s voters are holding an information session on November 12th to cover rebates and credits on your tax return.

“Go Green to Save Green. It’s November 12th. Is a Saturday at the downtown library 9:30 am to 12:30 pm,” said Brandt-Jenson. “We’ve got we are going to break down what’s actually in the inflation Reduction Act for homeowners to take advantage of for businesses to go green.”

Beth Brandt-Jenson says there is no income cap, making everyone eligible to receive the incentives.

“The more we can move away from fossil fuels, the better every little bit will help,” said Brandt-Jenson.

