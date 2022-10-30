RSV cases surging earlier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hospitals have reported seeing an increase in RSV cases in recent weeks which is unusual for this time of year. With physicians cautioning those who may be at the highest risk.

Pediatric hospital physician Carl Galloway with Sanford says at times RSV can look similar to other respiratory infections.

“RSV is by far the most common reason for little ones to get sick with a respiratory illness. Influenza tends to have a higher fever than RSV whereas RSV tends to have more upper respiratory symptoms and some lower raspatory symptoms,” said Carl Galloway, M.D pediatric hospital physician.

He says the risk for RSV might be earlier than expected this year across the county and in the Sioux Falls region.

“So right now, we are seeing a lot of RSV in the community as well as in the hospital, so throughout the city and the area as well as both the general pediatric inpatient floor and the pediatric intensive care unit. We’re seeing a lot of cases right now which is similar to across the country,” said Galloway.

With high rates he says it’s important to take different precautions.

“The highest risk kids are going to be the youngest infants as well as those with complex medical problems. The best thing to do in terms of prevention is good hand washing, and good hand hygiene,” said Galloway.

And while there is an increase in cases for the fall this year, he says the numbers are still similar to previous years.

“Last year we had it early in the summer and this year we’re seeing it more in the fall whereas typically our surges are more in the middle of winter but the numbers that we are seeing around here are pretty typical for a normal year, it just happens to be a couple months earlier than typically,” said Galloway.

In addition to handwashing, Galloway says it can be helpful for those with the highest risk of infection to limit their exposure as much as reasonably possible.

