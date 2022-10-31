Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

4 sickened at LAX after apparent gas leak, authorities say

LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.
LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.(Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A terminal at Los Angeles International Airport is being cleared after four workers were sickened Monday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

One person has been taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

Carbon dioxide was released in a utility room about 200 feet from the Terminal 8 baggage area, the fire department said in a news release.

Passengers were taken from Terminal 8 as a precautionary measure.

“A popping sound was heard, and the apparent release of carbon dioxide vapor took place,” LAFD said. Three of the workers were treated at scene for minor complaints.

The fourth worker, as a male in his 50′s, “was found pulseless and non-breathing inside the utility room,” and was treated by LAFD paramedics, the fire department said.

His condition was updated from grave to critical when he arrived at the hospital.

Only trace amounts of carbon dioxide remain within the utility room, and LAFD responders said they are using “portable fans to further ventilate the immediate area to outside air.”

Once fire crews determine the area is safe, passengers will be allowed back into the terminal, the airport said.

Passengers were told to monitor the airport’s social media for flight updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
The suspect, Jacob Leroy from Sioux Falls, was found in a different apartment and arrested for...
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building
Troy Reynolds, the 48-year-old bus driver, faces multiple charges, including driving while...
School bus driver accused of drunken driving on field trip
In a tweet Friday morning, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for...
Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Power lines.
Matters of the State: Utilities battle; new endorsements for Noem, Smith
Matters of the State: Utilities battle; new endorsements for Noem, Smith
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
FILE - Tim Roth, left, and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film "Bergman...
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth’s son, dies at 25