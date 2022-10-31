Andrea’s Bake Shop making specialty cookies for Halloween and more

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Andrea Schlee is the baker and owner of Andrea’s Bake Shop in Sioux Falls.

Andrea started her business in Minnesota before moving with her husband to South Dakota last year. Now that she’s settled into her new home Andrea hopes to continue growing the cookie shop.

”I always grew up baking with my grandma my mom and my sister I just loved so I kind of started a side hustle in Rochester before I moved here and I loved it so much I decided I wanted to pursue it as a full-time gig,” Schlee said.

Andrea currently operates the specialty cookie business from her own kitchen making all of her sales either online or at her stand at the Brandon Farmers Market.

”It has been really fun to be out at the Brandon farmers market meeting a lot of people from the community a lot of people haven’t seen cookies like this before and they’re excited and think they’re works of art and too pretty to eat but somebody’s gotta,” Schlee said.

While Halloween cookies are currently the craze at Andrea’s Bake Shop she says she will always have seasonal cookies as well as make customized ones for events.

”Whatever your event is, whatever your theme is, I can match colors, I can match themes and bring something extra special to your event,” Schlee said.

Andrea loves where she is now but says someday she would like to have her very own cookie truck or storefront open for business.

