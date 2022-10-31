Avera Medical Minute
Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa agriculture officials say another commercial egg farm has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April when a turkey farm was infected.

The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles north of Des Moines housing about 1.1 million chickens. Iowa has had 15 commercial farms infected this year including turkeys, egg-laying hens and other chickens.

In addition, five backyard flocks have been infected. Because the virus is highly contagious all birds on an infected farm are killed to avoid spread. Iowa has lost the most birds at more than 13 million this year before the latest farm was found infected. Nationally more than 47.7 million birds have been affected in 43 states.

