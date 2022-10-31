Avera Medical Minute
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Burglary suspect falls through ceiling at restaurant

Cameras caught a burglary suspect breaking into an Oklahoma restaurant through the ceiling. (Credit: KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) - An Oklahoma restaurant was robbed for the second time this year, but this burglar went to great heights to pull it off.

On Wednesday, the alleged thief climbed a ladder to get on top of Off The Hook, got inside through the air duct and fell through the ceiling.

Surveillance video shows the suspect crashing to the ground.

“I was on my way home, and I got a call from Cox. They were telling me three of my sensors were going off,” owner Loniesha Tempson said. “So, I immediately knew something was off.”

Because the restaurant was robbed in July, Tempson says they “beefed up” security.

“This time, we were a little prepared,” she said.

The burglary suspect only got away with electronics, but Tempson said she offers compassion.

“If you need some help, need some money, you know we don’t mind. You can come ask, pick up trash, or we’ll even hire you. Everybody’s hiring,” Tempson said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

