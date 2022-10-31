Get to know the South Dakota legislative candidates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now put together a survey for the candidates in contested races for the South Dakota State Senate and House of Representatives. We asked them about a number of issues, including the grocery sales tax, abortion and recreational marijuana. You can find links to candidates who responded below:

Steven McCleerey - District 1, House Candidate

David Kull - District 2, House Candidate

Gary Leighton - District 2, House Candidate

John Sjaarda - District 2, House Candidate

John Mogen - District 10, House Candidate

Sheryl Johnson - District 11, Senate Candidate

Jim Stalzer - District 11, Senate Candidate

Margaret Kuipers - District 11, House Candidate

Kim Parke - District 11, House Candidate

Greg Jamison - District 12, House Candidate

Jessica Meyers - District 12, Senate Candidate

Kadyn Wittman - District 15, House Candidate

Brian Burge - District 16, House Candidate

Kevin Jensen - District 16, House Candidate

Matthew Ness - District 16, House Candidate

Chris Kassin - District 17, House Candidate

Jean Hunhoff - District 18, Senate Candidate

Jay Williams - District 18, House Candidate

Kyle Schoenfish - District 19, Senate Candidate

Dan Andersson - District 21, Senate Candidate

Shane Milne - District 22, House Candidate

