Get to know the South Dakota legislative candidates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now put together a survey for the candidates in contested races for the South Dakota State Senate and House of Representatives. We asked them about a number of issues, including the grocery sales tax, abortion and recreational marijuana. You can find links to candidates who responded below:
Steven McCleerey - District 1, House Candidate
David Kull - District 2, House Candidate
Gary Leighton - District 2, House Candidate
John Sjaarda - District 2, House Candidate
John Mogen - District 10, House Candidate
Sheryl Johnson - District 11, Senate Candidate
Jim Stalzer - District 11, Senate Candidate
Margaret Kuipers - District 11, House Candidate
Kim Parke - District 11, House Candidate
Greg Jamison - District 12, House Candidate
Jessica Meyers - District 12, Senate Candidate
Kadyn Wittman - District 15, House Candidate
Brian Burge - District 16, House Candidate
Kevin Jensen - District 16, House Candidate
Matthew Ness - District 16, House Candidate
Chris Kassin - District 17, House Candidate
Jean Hunhoff - District 18, Senate Candidate
Jay Williams - District 18, House Candidate
Kyle Schoenfish - District 19, Senate Candidate
Dan Andersson - District 21, Senate Candidate
Shane Milne - District 22, House Candidate
