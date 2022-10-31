Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Get to know the South Dakota legislative candidates

The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now put together a survey for the candidates in contested races for the South Dakota State Senate and House of Representatives. We asked them about a number of issues, including the grocery sales tax, abortion and recreational marijuana. You can find links to candidates who responded below:

Steven McCleerey - District 1, House Candidate

David Kull - District 2, House Candidate

Gary Leighton - District 2, House Candidate

John Sjaarda - District 2, House Candidate

John Mogen - District 10, House Candidate

Sheryl Johnson - District 11, Senate Candidate

Jim Stalzer - District 11, Senate Candidate

Margaret Kuipers - District 11, House Candidate

Kim Parke - District 11, House Candidate

Greg Jamison - District 12, House Candidate

Jessica Meyers - District 12, Senate Candidate

Kadyn Wittman - District 15, House Candidate

Brian Burge - District 16, House Candidate

Kevin Jensen - District 16, House Candidate

Matthew Ness - District 16, House Candidate

Chris Kassin - District 17, House Candidate

Jean Hunhoff - District 18, Senate Candidate

Jay Williams - District 18, House Candidate

Kyle Schoenfish - District 19, Senate Candidate

Dan Andersson - District 21, Senate Candidate

Shane Milne - District 22, House Candidate

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing
The suspect, Jacob Leroy from Sioux Falls, was found in a different apartment and arrested for...
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building
Troy Reynolds, the 48-year-old bus driver, faces multiple charges, including driving while...
School bus driver accused of drunken driving on field trip

Latest News

The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Erin Royer
Dakota News Now at 6:30
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Taylor Rehfeldt
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre at sunrise.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Matthew Tysdal
Paul Pelosi attack sparks election safety conversation
Paul Pelosi attack sparks election safety conversation