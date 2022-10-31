A great Halloween forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Halloween forecast isn’t looking too spooky! In fact, it’s looking downright gorgeous! We’ll see plenty of sunshine today and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region. The wind should stay light, as well. As the evening rolls around and we start to head out for some Trick-or-Treating, we’ll keep the nice weather around the region. With a clear sky, we’ll drop pretty quickly into the 50s this evening, on our way to lows in the 30s.

We’ll keep the well-above-average temperatures around through the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the mid 70s! Some cooler air will start to move into the region dropping highs into the 50s and 60s Thursday with 40s possible by Friday! That’s when our next chance for some precipitation will slide through. We could see a little rain Thursday night, then again Friday night. With lows dropping into the 20s and 30s Friday night, we might even see a few snowflakes!

Right now, we should see a slight warm up heading into the weekend with highs getting back into the 50s. There’s still a slight chance for some rain, especially Saturday night. Again, maybe a few snowflakes mixing in. Next week is looking much cooler with highs only in the 40s!

