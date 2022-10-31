Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 10 PLAYOFFS (10-30-22)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football!
Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The playoffs are in full swing for all our high school teams in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota.

Meanwhile the stakes are nearly as high for college teams fighting for the postseason.

We take our annual look back at the best of the week that was in Zach Borg’s Gridiron Greatness!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Police light
One dead in single-car crash near Waverly
In a tweet Friday morning, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for...
Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls
The suspect, Jacob Leroy from Sioux Falls, was found in a different apartment and arrested for...
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building

Latest News

South Dakota State Athletics
Jacks start fast, finally, and finish Indiana State
USD logo
Yotes playoff hopes are gone after loss at Youngstown
Minnesota high school football hit section semifinals
High school football playoffs are in full swing in Minnesota, with section semifinal matchups...
Minnesota high school football hit section semifinals