GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 10 PLAYOFFS (10-30-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The playoffs are in full swing for all our high school teams in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota.

Meanwhile the stakes are nearly as high for college teams fighting for the postseason.

We take our annual look back at the best of the week that was in Zach Borg’s Gridiron Greatness!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.