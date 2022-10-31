Avera Medical Minute
Jacks start fast, finally, and finish Indiana State

SDSU scored on first 7 possessions
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In stirring comeback wins over their North Dakota rivals, South Dakota State proved the old cliche that “it’s not how you start, but how you finish” true.

The Jackrabbits trailed 21-7 at one point in each of the last two games. Two weeks ago, they shut out then-No. 1 North Dakota State 16-0 in the second half to beat the Bison 23-21. A week later, they scorched UND for 35 straight points en route to a 49-35 triumph.

Saturday against Indiana State, SDSU showed that it is indeed okay to start fast too.

The current top-ranked team in the FCS scored on their first seven possessions and never gave the visitors any hope, chopping down the Sycamores 49-7 in front of more than 19,000 fans on Hobo Day.

Reigning Valley offensive player of the week Mark Gronowski led the charge, going 22-28 for 233 yards, throwing three touchdowns and running for another, and admitted that the Jacks were eager to put this game to bed quickly.

”Yeah a big focus this week was really just coming out with energy right out the gates,” Grownowski said. “It seemed like the past two weeks we’ve come out a little slow on the offensive side. So it was really just great to see us clicking so well from start to finish and it was a great game.”

”It’s good to be able to fall behind and come back but the preference is what happened today,” SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said. “And I don’t know if our offense can play better than that.”

They’ll try to next Saturday in what could be their final road game of the season at Northern Iowa. Kickoff set for 4 p.m.

At 8-1, the Jacks have two regular season games remaining. Wins in both would likely solidify one of the top two seeds in the FCS Playoffs, giving the Jacks home field advantage through the semifinal round.

The FCS National Championship game will be in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 8.

