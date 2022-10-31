Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Julia Roberts says Martin Luther King Jr. family paid for her birth

In honor of Julia Roberts’ 55th birthday on Oct. 28, someone tweeted a clip of the actress...
In honor of Julia Roberts’ 55th birthday on Oct. 28, someone tweeted a clip of the actress sharing the story with journalist Gayle King, who has no relation to Dr. King.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress Julia Roberts recently revealed Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth.

In honor of Roberts’ 55th birthday on Oct. 28, someone tweeted a clip of the actress sharing the story with journalist Gayle King, who has no relation to the civil rights leaders.

Roberts explained that her parents owned a theater school in Atlanta and Coretta Scott King asked if her children could be part of the school.

She said their children were having a hard time finding a place that would accept them, as it was the time of Jim Crow laws and segregation in the south.

Roberts’ mother told accepted them into the school, thus beginning the friendship between the civil rights leaders and the actress’ parents.

Their friendship eventually led to the Kings paying for Roberts’ birth at a Georgia hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
The suspect, Jacob Leroy from Sioux Falls, was found in a different apartment and arrested for...
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building
Troy Reynolds, the 48-year-old bus driver, faces multiple charges, including driving while...
School bus driver accused of drunken driving on field trip
In a tweet Friday morning, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for...
Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Police: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack wanted to hold House Speaker Pelosi hostage
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Sheryl Johnson
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River