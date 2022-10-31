Learn how you can save with solar power Nov. 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SoDak350 and the League of Women Voters are holding an information session at the downtown library on Nov. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to cover rebates and credits on your tax return.

The Inflation Reduction Act is placing $369 billion towards combating climate change and investing in clean energy over the next 10 years. For homeowners, there are rebates on heat pumps, upgraded wiring, appliances, insulation, and solar power.

“For households that want to install solar, they can deduct 30% of the cost of their project from their taxes, and it’s a 10-year guaranteed tax credit,” said Arelen Brandt-Jenson with SoDak350. “The cost of solar panels has come down so much over the last 10-20 years.”

Wegner Solar Regional Specialist Hunter Clanin says solar panels can be attached to any kind of roof and, “For most people, you end up seeing a good amount of saving for the next 15-25 years, so the government is incentivizing that pretty well.”

