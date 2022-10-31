Matters of the State: Utilities battle; new endorsements for Noem, Smith

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, statehouse reporter Austin Goss shares the latest in the race for South Dakota Governor, including a campaign finance filing error and new endorsements for both Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith.

We also sit down with South Dakota Public Utilities Chair Chris Nelson and Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth. They tell us why they’re running and weigh in on what the commission’s role should be when it comes to projects like Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed CO2 pipeline.

Matters of the State airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. CT on KSFY, and 10:00 a.m. MT on KOTA.

