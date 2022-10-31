Paul Pelosi attack sparks election safety conversation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband creates concern that violence could spread when voters head to the polls.

We sat down with police and election officials to learn about the precautions that are in place during elections.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson says there have been some problems with elections in the past.

“The last election cycle we had some issues with people taking pictures of people’s license plates or campaigning so to speak for certain candidates out front of polling places,” Swenson said.

While there have been no serious conflicts in the past, County Auditor Ben Kyte says precautions are taken during every election.

“We talk with our sheriff’s office, police department, and homeland security to make sure they’re taking all the precautions they need to take,” Kyte said.

“We have deputies that are working each specific area, they’re not at the polling places they’re within the area just to respond,” Swenson said.

There’s a reason officers aren’t physically at the polling locations.

“They don’t want to be policing the polling places necessarily because that may intimidate some people too. So I think we have to have a fine balance,” Kyte said.

Both Kyte and Swenson say South Dakota voters have nothing to fear come election day.

“Quite aware of what’s going on nationally, but at the same time, I also kind of understand the tone here locally. I don’t get the sense that there are those issues,” Kyte said.

“Specifically South Dakota is a very safe place to be and live and we’ve no reports of violence or threat,” Swenson said.

