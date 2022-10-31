Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Paul Pelosi attack sparks election safety conversation

Paul Pelosi attack sparks election safety conversation
By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband creates concern that violence could spread when voters head to the polls.

We sat down with police and election officials to learn about the precautions that are in place during elections.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson says there have been some problems with elections in the past.

“The last election cycle we had some issues with people taking pictures of people’s license plates or campaigning so to speak for certain candidates out front of polling places,” Swenson said.

While there have been no serious conflicts in the past, County Auditor Ben Kyte says precautions are taken during every election.

“We talk with our sheriff’s office, police department, and homeland security to make sure they’re taking all the precautions they need to take,” Kyte said.

“We have deputies that are working each specific area, they’re not at the polling places they’re within the area just to respond,” Swenson said.

There’s a reason officers aren’t physically at the polling locations.

“They don’t want to be policing the polling places necessarily because that may intimidate some people too. So I think we have to have a fine balance,” Kyte said.

Both Kyte and Swenson say South Dakota voters have nothing to fear come election day.

“Quite aware of what’s going on nationally, but at the same time, I also kind of understand the tone here locally. I don’t get the sense that there are those issues,” Kyte said.

“Specifically South Dakota is a very safe place to be and live and we’ve no reports of violence or threat,” Swenson said.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing
The suspect, Jacob Leroy from Sioux Falls, was found in a different apartment and arrested for...
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building
Troy Reynolds, the 48-year-old bus driver, faces multiple charges, including driving while...
School bus driver accused of drunken driving on field trip

Latest News

The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Erin Royer
Dakota News Now at 6:30
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Taylor Rehfeldt
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre at sunrise.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Matthew Tysdal