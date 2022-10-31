Avera Medical Minute
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a 24-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in a Sioux Falls stabbing incident.

A detective with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Lieutenant Nick Butler, said around 5:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building in central Sioux Falls, where they found a 37-year-old man in the hallway with stab wounds. Lifesaving efforts were attempted; however, the man died from his injuries.

Police also found a 46-year-old woman with stab wounds inside a nearby apartment. The woman is currently in the hospital, and her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Authorities issued a million-dollar cash warrant for 24-year-old Isaiah Dubray, who was located at 1:29 a.m. Monday in central Sioux Falls.

Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and five counts of Aggravated Assault. Dubray is currently in the Minnehaha County Jail.

