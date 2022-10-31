SD Legislative candidate survey: Bethany Soye

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bethany Soye is a Republican running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 9. District 9 is west of Sioux Falls, and includes the community of Hartford within its boundaries. Soye and Republican newcomer Kenneth Teunissen are on the ballot, alongside Democrat Nick Winkler.

South Dakota State Rep. Bethany Soye (R-Sioux Falls). (Submitted)

1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100 words or less.

I am a Christian, wife, and mother. I am so thankful to spend each day with an energetic 16-month-old boy. Career-wise, I am an attorney and work in banking compliance. I am finishingmy first term in the House and have served on the Education, Judiciary, and Redistricting Committees.

2. What prompted you to run for re-election?

My parents instilled in me a deep sense of gratitude for America and her founding principles. America is the first government founded on the idea that our rights originate from God and not the government itself. We must be vigilant toprotect the rights guaranteed by our Constitution. I want to ensure that my children grow up in a country and state that is free and prospering.

3. What public policies are you passionate about? What would your policy priorities be in Pierre?

Since my most important calling right now is to raise a family, I am particularly interested in policies that directly affect families and children. I want to ensure that parents are empowered to choose the education that best fits their own child’s needs.

4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session? Is there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to?

I would like to see the state sales tax reduced by 0.5 percent. The Legislature promised (and codified this promise in statute) to make the 0.5 percent reduction once the state was able to collect sales tax from online sellers. The state is now collecting the required sales tax from online retailers, and yet the state sales tax rate has not been reduced. We need to keep our promise to the people of South Dakota and meet our statutory obligation to reduce the tax.

5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families?

Our current exception to save the life of the mother is sufficient. Each unborn child is a human being who deserves a chance to survive outside of the womb whenever possible. I would like to see a greater promotion of adoption. There are so many couples on waiting lists to adopt a child because they cannot conceive one on their own.

6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

I personally will not be voting in support of this measure. However, if IM27 passes, I do commit to implementing legalization in the safest manner possible. I would like to see restrictions placed on edibles in order to prohibit items that would appeal to children such as candy. We must work to prevent children from accidently consuming and being harmed by marijuana products.

7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

Humility. An elected official should not be seeking power or recognition but instead humbly serving the people he or she represents. No one can master every subject that comes up during a legislative session. Legislators must be humble enough to know when to seek counsel and expert advice. He or she must also be willing to admit when a mistake has been made.

8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

I take inspiration from our Founding Fathers who risked their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor in order to give us the great experiment in freedom that we call America. I seek to honor their sacrifice and all of the men and women who have died to keep our nation free.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this election season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster.

