SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Greg Jamison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Greg Jamison is running for re-election as a Republican to the South Dakota State House in District 12. District 12 is in southwestern Sioux Falls, with its western boundary being along I-29. It consists of a portion of Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. Four candidates are in the race, including fellow Republican Amber Arlint, and two Democrats; Kristin Hayward and Erin Royer.

State Rep. Greg Jamison (R-Sioux Falls) (Submitted)

1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100 words or less.

I’m Greg Jamison, married 37 years to Beth, we have two children and three grandchildren. I’m a Republican, 58 years old. My wife Beth and I are small business owners of Jamison Company Real. I served on the Sioux Falls City Council 2008-2016, South Dakota House of Representatives 2016-2018 and 2020-2022.

2. What prompted you to run for office/re-election?

Serving has been an honor and the work we do in Pierre is important to all of us and so I’m running for re-election to keep serving South Dakota.

3. What public policies are you passionate about? What would your policy priorities be in Pierre?

Local Government issues, adoption issues, presumptive probation, guardianship.

4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session? Is there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to?

Every year we need to review all taxes and consider if we need them. The 4.5% state tax on groceries should be reviewed but the tax on groceries has always been seen as a stable steady source of government funding and most everyone gets to pay some.

5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families?

We should have a full discussion on rape and incest as exceptions. I’ll work on ways to make the adoption process easier for more people to participate.

6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

Yes.

7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

Honesty.

8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

Any person who always tells the truth, the good bad and ugly truth no matter the issue.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this election season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

