SD Legislative Candidate Survey: John Mogen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - John Mogen is running for election to the South Dakota State House in District 10. District 10 is made up east and northeast Sioux Falls. Mogen is running alongside Republican Tom Sutton, and two Democrats, incumbent Erin Healy and Kameron Nelson.

1. Who are you?

John Mogen. Candidate for District 10 House. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend to many.

2. What prompted you to run for office?

A desire to be involved in politics.

3. What public policies are you passionate about? What would your policy priorities be in Pierre?

Helping those who truly need help. Listening to my constituents.



4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session? Are there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to?

Yes, No.



5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families?

No, and not aware of any laws at this time.



6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

I hope that it doesn’t pass, but will go with the will of the people.



7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

Being a good listener.



8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

I try to take inspiration from many places: those that I meet, and those leaders that have high moral standards.



State legislative candidates in contested districts this election season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

