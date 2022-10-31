SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Kim Parke

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kim Parke is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State House in District 11. District 11 is made up of southwestern Sioux Falls, with its eastern boundary being along I-29. The race has four candidates in it; Democrat Margaret Kuipers, Republican incumbent Chris Karr, and Republican Brian Mulder.

Kim Parke is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 11. (Submitted)

1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100 words or less.

I am a lifelong South Dakotan who grew up in Rapid City. I have lived in District 11 for 30 years with my husband Blake, a retired veteran who served 35 years in the Air National Guard, and our 3 children who attended public school in District 11. I worked for the Sioux Falls School District as an Education Assistant for almost 15 years. I love assisting teachers in classrooms and helping students be successful socially, emotionally and academically.

2. What prompted you to run for office?

I would like a chance to go to Pierre to work with others who share a love for South Dakota and the people who live here. Like many people in our state, I’ve become frustrated with special interest groups, political ambitions and indifference getting in the way of meaningful and relevant legislation that South Dakotans need and want. I believe we can work together to find common sense solutions to modern problems to make this state a better home for everyone.

3. What public policies are you passionate about? What would your policy priorities be in Pierre?

My top priorities are policies that support families, children and all people of SD. Our state needs to ensure affordable housing, daycare, and livable wages. Quality education is imperative for the future of our children and state.

4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session? Is there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to?

Yes, the grocery should be eliminated. Our state needs tax reform. However, It would be premature for me to comment on additional tax measures or changes until I have an opportunity to meet with fellow legislators and become more familiar with the current tax structure.

5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families? The decision to have an abortion is between a woman, her doctor and her family. Our government has no right to interfere in this personal decision. At a bare minimum, abortion must be an option if the mother’s life is at risk or if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest.

6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

Yes, I would commit to making it legal. The people of South Dakota have spoken. Politicians in this state seem to forget they represent the voters that put them there.

7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

Integrity. The people vote to send a small percentage of people to represent them. Politicians must represent and listen to all constituents. Legislators need to act and vote as if those constituents are standing in the room with them.

8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

My inspiration for running for public office is the unfair and unjust treatment of people in our state (and across the country) . Everyone deserves the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as long as this right does not infringe on the rights of others. The government should protect those rights and prevent undue hardships on its citizens.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this election season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

