SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Margaret Kuipers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Margaret Kuipers is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State House in District 11. District 11 is entirely in Minnehaha County, with its eastern boundary being made up of I-29. Kuipers is in a four-way race for the state legislature this year. Also running in the district is Kimberly Parke, a Democrat, and two Republicans, incumbent Chris Karr and Brian Mulder.

Margaret Kuipers is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 11. (Submitted)

1. Who are you?

My name is Margaret Kuipers. I am a lifelong South Dakotan. I have experience in a variety of fields, including farming, emergency medical services, emergency management, law enforcement, health care and small business.

2. What prompted you to run for office?

I do not believe the diversity of our state is represented in the SD Legislature and State offices.

3. What public policies are you passionate about?

I am passionate about protecting women’s reproductive and healthcare rights. What would your policy priorities be in Pierre? My priorities in Pierre are women’s reproductive rights and public education. We need to repeal the trigger law and reestablish the policies of Roe vs. Wade and stop the hateful legislation coming from out of state trying to pass laws about issues we do not have. Our public education professionals need better pay and to stop having politicians try to influence the curriculum.

4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session?

Yes, we have been trying to eliminate the sales tax on groceries for years. It will put money back in the pockets of South Dakotans. Is there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to? Not that I am aware of at this time.

5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families?

I believe we need to repeal the trigger law and codify the terms of Roe vs Wade. We also need to protect surrogacy and IVF.

6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

I commit to honoring the will of the people of SD.

7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

Honesty and integrity.

8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was ahead of her time paving the way for women as one of the first female attorneys. As well as fought dearly for each individual’s rights.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this election season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

