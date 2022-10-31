SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Shane Milne

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Shane Milne is running as a Democrat for South Dakota State House in District 22. District 22 includes parts of Beadle and Kingsbury counties, and has the communities of Huron and De Smet located in it. Milne faces two Republican incumbents in the general election, Roger Chase and Lynn Schneider.

Shane Milne is running for election to the South Dakota State House in District 22. (Submitted)

1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100 words or less.

I grew up in a hardworking middle-class family. My upbringing was a lot like many people in South Dakota. I learned the values of hard work, the importance of family, and how faith can shape our lives. I’m married and have four children. I have over ten years of pastoral ministry experience. I helped start the Pathway of Hope program at the Salvation Army. I have taught ESL classes, citizenship class, and served on a taskforce with Community Counseling. Currently, I have the pleasure of serving on the United Way Board, and I’m employed as a case manager for RHD.

2. What prompted you to run for office?

I want to run for the State House because we need to bring balance back to Pierre. I believe when one party holds all the power, we risk losing the will of people. The strongest and loudest voice in our government should be the voice of the voter. Time and time again, a majority of South Dakotans have voted in favor of a wide range of ballot measures. Time and time again, elected officials have ignored the will of the people. I want to protect the voice people in Pierre.

3. What public policies are you passionate about? What would your policy priorities be in Pierre?

Besides protecting the will of the people, I’m passionate about:

1. Healthcare. I strongly believe that Amendment D will be passed by voters in November. I want to be in Pierre to make sure that vote is respected, so everyone in District 22 can have access to health care.

2. Investing in our workforce. District 22 has a childcare shortage and affordability issue that has impacted our workforce. I think we need to find innovative solutions to help solve this problem. Offering matching grants to businesses who offer childcare, expanding assistance so that day care providers can accept newborns and infants, and providing property tax incentives for individuals who start daycares in their homes are just a few options we could explore. Working on a solution to this issue is vital. It will help more parents enter the workforce and increase their income as well as strengthen our economy.

4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session? Is there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to?

I support cutting the grocery tax. South Dakota is one of three states that has a full sales tax on food. I believe cutting this tax will help give financial relief to hardworking South Dakotans.

5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families?

I believe abortions are medical decisions that should be made between a woman and their doctor, and the government should have no part in it. That being said, there absolutely need to be exceptions to the current South Dakota law for the wellbeing of the mother, as well as exceptions for victims of rape and incest. I would like to see laws supporting parental leave and accessible quality childcare for all families.

6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

Whether you agree or disagree with legalizing recreational marijuana, you cannot dispute the fact that the majority of South Dakotans voted in favor of it. The fact that we are voting on another recreational marijuana measure is a perfect example of elected officials ignoring the will of the people. I believe this measure will pass again in November. My expectation is that the legislature will respect the vote and begin to regulate the industry.

7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

I believe the most important quality of an elected official is to listen. As an elected official your role is to serve the people who elected you. If you are not able to listen their needs and only serve your own interests, you will waste your time in Pierre and hurt those you were meant to serve.

8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

I could list off a few historical and current figures I take inspiration from, but the truth is the person who has inspired me most in my life is my grandfather, Dale Milne. He was a mentor, teacher, supporter, influencer, a great example of a family man, and he taught me to stand up for what I believe. He is the standard in which I measure myself.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this election season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.