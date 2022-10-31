SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Steven McCleerey

Sisseton, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Steven McCleerey is running for election to the South Dakota State House in District 1. District 1 consists of a portion of Brown county, and includes the counties of Day, Marshall, and Roberts. McCleerey replaces State Rep. Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden) on the ballot, who is instead running as the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor. McCleerey and Kay Nikolas are the two Democrats in the race, they will face two Republicans, incumbent Tamara St. John, and Joe Donnell.

1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100 words or less.

Steven McCleerey, candidate district 1 house. Im a farmer, cow/calf operator, father of 3, grandfather of 8, volunteer board member on the hospital/nursing home, credit union, county farmer union, church member, some fill in lay work. Born and raised to a farm family with respect to our home community and serving others to better everyone!

2. What prompted you to run for office?

Constituents of both parties wanted me to run for re-election to represent them as rural communities and agriculture, they felt they were not being fully represented by 2 of the 3 legislators...

3. What public policies are you passionate about? What would your policy priorities be in Pierre?

Health care and saving nursing homes/senior living centers, and day care and pre-school. public policy in local govt, property rights, financing roads at the local level.

4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session? Are there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to?

The grocery tax should be taken off, that discussion has been taken place for 20 years by my party! food is a source of survival. no other tax reduction until we work thru the upcoming budgets for the next 2 years.

5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families?

exceptions; rape and incest, mental capacity of the ability to handle a pregancy. its still a reproductive right of the female. insurance coverage for contraceptives.

6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

I would agree with legalizing marijuana, but strict regulations on volumes/amounts in the blood tests, and no plants grown in households with children! these results are not a healthy combination.

7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

Respect for the people that elected them, we need to vote there wishes not our own personal thoughts and benefits. this has gone on for years!

8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

My inspiration comes from my father and Christian up-bringing. He taught me to respect the rights of others and serve others when possible, and to make life comfortable for others when we can. Be fair and honest with respect to ALL!!!

State legislative candidates in contested districts this election season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

