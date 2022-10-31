SDSU’s first loss ends season in Summit semifinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU Athletics) – Omaha scored a goal in the 17th minute and spent the next 73 minutes fending off the South Dakota State attack to earn a 1-0 victory over the Jackrabbits on Sunday, Oct. 30, in The Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship semifinals at Fishback Soccer Park.

The Mavericks advanced to the conference title game on Nov. 5 while the SDSU women’s soccer team’s season ended in the loss to Omaha. South Dakota State had the first scoring chance of the match Sunday. Hayley Lindaman sent a pass upfield to Avery Murdzek who ran past the Omaha defense. The SDSU midfielder’s ensuing shot was saved by Mavs goalkeeper Emma Konsmo. It would be the first of six saves Konsmo made on the day to keep the Jacks off the board.

“I thought it was a great ball in from behind and a really good run from Avery,” SDSU head coach Brock Thompson said.

“To be honest, it was just a really good save by their goalkeeper. I thought that gave their team a little bit of momentum from that point forward.”

The next shot attempt of the game was by the Mavericks and it would be the only one that went in as a goal. Omaha earned a corner kick opportunity with just over 16 minutes on the clock. Grace Crockett sent a pass into the box and Grace Ostergaard headed a shot into the top left corner of goal to put the Mavs up 1-0.

“I thought (they had) a great service and a good finish,” Thompson said.

“I thought we were a little unfortunate to give up the corner, but set pieces this time of year can change games. Credit to Omaha for scoring that one.”

That margin would stand the rest of the contest. SDSU had multiple possessions that nearly led to the equalizer. The Jackrabbits tallied a 21-6 edge in shots while also recording six shots on goal to the Mavericks’ two on target. The Jacks also finished with a 12-3 advantage on corner kicks, but couldn’t convert it into points.

The third-seeded Mavericks will host the 2022 Summit League Tournament Championship on Oct. 5. They will take on No. 4 Oral Roberts who defeated No. 1 Denver in extra time penalty kicks. The Jackrabbits’ season came to an end in their first loss of the campaign as they fell to 13-1-5.

