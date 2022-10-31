Avera Medical Minute
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and it’s forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week — likely as a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 14 mph.

The center of the storm was located about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Matters of the State: Utilities battle; new endorsements for Noem, Smith
