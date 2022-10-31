Avera Medical Minute
Yotes playoff hopes are gone after loss at Youngstown

USD gives up 28 unanswered points to fall to 2-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Vermillion there will be no return to the FCS playoffs after the Coyotes suffered their sixth loss of the season yesterday at Youngstown State.

Though USD looked game early for a shootout, and got a good performance from Aidan Bouman in his first start at quarterback, the Coyote defense could not stop the Penguins’ many marches, giving up 28 unanswered points in the 2nd quarter, and 451 total yards of offense in a 45-24 defeat.

They’ll be back in the Dakota Dome next Saturday against Bobby Petrino and Missouri State at 1 p.m.

