Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Monday, October 31st

NSIC Soccer, Athlete of the Week, HS Volleyball, USF Basketball and Wall Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augie soccer team advanced in the NSIC Tournament. Kellen Johnson has been right on target for the Arrows throughout his career at Pipestone. The top-ranked Harrisburg volleyball team picked up another sweep,. There’s great chemistry on the USF men’s basketball team this season and Cedar Amiotte says Wall is determined to make it to the Dome after losing in the semi’s last year.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing
Ellen Rabideau is in remission more than a year after she was first diagnosed with Stage 3...
Fussy baby helps mom discover breast cancer
The suspect, Jacob Leroy from Sioux Falls, was found in a different apartment and arrested for...
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building

Latest News

Kellen Johnson has been right on target again this year for Pipestone Arrows
Kellen Johnson has been right on target throughout his career in Pipestone
Augustana rolls past Winona into NSIC Soccer semi's on Friday in Mankato
Augustana advances in the NSIC Soccer Tournament with 3-0 win over Winona State
USF Men's Basketball team has great chemistry despite so many new faces
USF men’s basketball team feels that great chemistry will lead to an even better season
Samuels leads top-ranked Harrisburg to sweep of Brandon Valley
New #1 Harrisburg sweeps Brandon Valley behind play of Samuels
Amiotte says Wall is determined to make the Dome after last year's heartbreaking loss to Howard...
Cedar Amiotte says it’s been Wall’s mission to make the Dome after losing in semi’s last year