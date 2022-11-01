Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana advances in the NSIC Soccer Tournament with 3-0 win over Winona State

Vikings dominate Warriors in opening round game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana soccer shutout Winona State 3-0 in the first round of the NSIC tournament on Monday at Morstad Field. The third seeded Vikings advance to the next round of the tournament with the shutout victory.

Match Moments

GOAL (AU) 24′- Sylvia Fehr netted the first goal of the game for the Vikings with a nice pass from Josie Arduser. Morgan Keirstead sent the ball to Arduser to push the momentum forward, and Fehr was able to finish the play and get Augustana on the board.

GOAL (AU) 27′- Just three minutes after AU’s first goal, Arduser scored her ninth goal of the season. Keirstead picked up her second assist of the game, passing Arduser the ball from the midfield. The Winona State goalkeeper rushed towards Arduser, leaving an open goal for the Viking to find the back of the net.

GOAL (AU) 56′- After assisting on two goals in the first half of the game, Keirstead found the back of the net in the second half to increase Augustana’s lead to three goals. Fehr navigated through the defense and found Keirstead open in front of the WSU goal, where Keirstead chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to score.

Up Next

The Vikings will face the winner of the Bemidji State/UMary matchup on Friday, November 4, in Mankato, Minnesota. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Recap courtesy Augustana Athletics

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing
Ellen Rabideau is in remission more than a year after she was first diagnosed with Stage 3...
Fussy baby helps mom discover breast cancer
The suspect, Jacob Leroy from Sioux Falls, was found in a different apartment and arrested for...
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building

Latest News

Kellen Johnson has been right on target again this year for Pipestone Arrows
Kellen Johnson has been right on target throughout his career in Pipestone
USF Men's Basketball team has great chemistry despite so many new faces
USF men’s basketball team feels that great chemistry will lead to an even better season
Samuels leads top-ranked Harrisburg to sweep of Brandon Valley
New #1 Harrisburg sweeps Brandon Valley behind play of Samuels
Amiotte says Wall is determined to make the Dome after last year's heartbreaking loss to Howard...
Cedar Amiotte says it’s been Wall’s mission to make the Dome after losing in semi’s last year