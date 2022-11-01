Big Sioux River & Sustainability Summit held Dec. 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Big Sioux River Water Summit will bring together stakeholders working to improve and conserve the Big Sioux River and those working on other sustainability initiatives in the region.

The Summit will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, 1101 North West Avenue in Sioux Falls, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. This event is free and open to the public. No pre-event registration is required.

More details about this year’s Big Sioux River and Sustainability Summit will be released when the agenda is finalized closer to the event date. For more information, please visit SiouxFalls.Org/Green or contact the Public Works Environmental Division at 367-8276.

