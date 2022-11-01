Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Cedar Amiotte says it’s been Wall’s mission to make the Dome after losing in semi’s last year

Eagles are unbeaten into Friday’s semifinal game with Hamlin
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The unbeaten and top-ranked Wall Eagles host Hamlin on Friday night in the 9-AA semi-finals in what could be another great game. Cedar Amiotte made sure his team made it back to the semi’s with a big effort last Thursday in their 20-12 win over Bon Homme.

This team has been motivated to make the dome since losing in last year’s semi-final game to eventual champion Howard in a game they came close to winning.

The Wall senior says, ”It made a lot of us cry and also get very, very mad so now we worked way harder this summer than we ever have. So a lot of kids have gained a lot of weight and a lot of muscle and gotten a lot better at football. So I think all-around it was a good deal, but it would have been nice to go to the dome. I’ve never seen so many kids in our weight-lifting room. It was like jam-packed with every kid that wanted to be a part of it which was really fun for me because I know I only have one year left so, give it everything we have.”

The Eagles did get a challenge from Bon Homme last Thursday, winning 20-12. But they have rolled to a perfect record in 9-AA along with Elkton-Lake Benton. And the Elks host Parkston after the Trojans upset defending champion Howard 34-7 last week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing
Ellen Rabideau is in remission more than a year after she was first diagnosed with Stage 3...
Fussy baby helps mom discover breast cancer
The suspect, Jacob Leroy from Sioux Falls, was found in a different apartment and arrested for...
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building

Latest News

Kellen Johnson has been right on target again this year for Pipestone Arrows
Kellen Johnson has been right on target throughout his career in Pipestone
Augustana rolls past Winona into NSIC Soccer semi's on Friday in Mankato
Augustana advances in the NSIC Soccer Tournament with 3-0 win over Winona State
USF Men's Basketball team has great chemistry despite so many new faces
USF men’s basketball team feels that great chemistry will lead to an even better season
Samuels leads top-ranked Harrisburg to sweep of Brandon Valley
New #1 Harrisburg sweeps Brandon Valley behind play of Samuels