Cedar Amiotte says it’s been Wall’s mission to make the Dome after losing in semi’s last year
Eagles are unbeaten into Friday’s semifinal game with Hamlin
WALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The unbeaten and top-ranked Wall Eagles host Hamlin on Friday night in the 9-AA semi-finals in what could be another great game. Cedar Amiotte made sure his team made it back to the semi’s with a big effort last Thursday in their 20-12 win over Bon Homme.
This team has been motivated to make the dome since losing in last year’s semi-final game to eventual champion Howard in a game they came close to winning.
The Wall senior says, ”It made a lot of us cry and also get very, very mad so now we worked way harder this summer than we ever have. So a lot of kids have gained a lot of weight and a lot of muscle and gotten a lot better at football. So I think all-around it was a good deal, but it would have been nice to go to the dome. I’ve never seen so many kids in our weight-lifting room. It was like jam-packed with every kid that wanted to be a part of it which was really fun for me because I know I only have one year left so, give it everything we have.”
The Eagles did get a challenge from Bon Homme last Thursday, winning 20-12. But they have rolled to a perfect record in 9-AA along with Elkton-Lake Benton. And the Elks host Parkston after the Trojans upset defending champion Howard 34-7 last week.
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.