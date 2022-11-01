Cedar Amiotte says it’s been Wall’s mission to make the Dome after losing in semi’s last year

WALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The unbeaten and top-ranked Wall Eagles host Hamlin on Friday night in the 9-AA semi-finals in what could be another great game. Cedar Amiotte made sure his team made it back to the semi’s with a big effort last Thursday in their 20-12 win over Bon Homme.

This team has been motivated to make the dome since losing in last year’s semi-final game to eventual champion Howard in a game they came close to winning.

The Wall senior says, ”It made a lot of us cry and also get very, very mad so now we worked way harder this summer than we ever have. So a lot of kids have gained a lot of weight and a lot of muscle and gotten a lot better at football. So I think all-around it was a good deal, but it would have been nice to go to the dome. I’ve never seen so many kids in our weight-lifting room. It was like jam-packed with every kid that wanted to be a part of it which was really fun for me because I know I only have one year left so, give it everything we have.”

The Eagles did get a challenge from Bon Homme last Thursday, winning 20-12. But they have rolled to a perfect record in 9-AA along with Elkton-Lake Benton. And the Elks host Parkston after the Trojans upset defending champion Howard 34-7 last week.

