Christmas festivities coming to the Empire Mall

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Simon® says that Santa will arrive at The Empire Mall for family photos.

Santa arrives on Thursday, Nov. 17, and will be available until Christmas Eve.

The Santa Photo Experience will be open from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations by clicking here.

The Empire Mall will also host holiday events this season, including:
  • Project Blue Light – A partnership with the Sioux Falls Police Department for a memorial event where a special blue Christmas tree and wreath will be lit to remember those we lost. Attendees are welcome to join on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m, adjacent to the Food Court.
  • Cookies & Cocoa with Santa – Make fun, family memories with Santa and enjoy cookies and Cocoa on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the mall’s Center Court.
  • Caring Santa® – For families that have children with special needs, enjoy a subdued holiday environment on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Pet Photos with Santa – Bring your pets by for a photo with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Mall’s Center Court, enter by Athleta. Owners are kindly asked to keep pets leashed throughout the experience.
  • Menorah Lighting – An indoor program and celebration will be on Sunday, Dec. 11.

