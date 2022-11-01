Decker Sales to build in Canton Industrial Park

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new business, owned jointly by Leonard Decker of Dakota Steel & Trim and his family, will focus on the repair of heavy machinery.

Decker Sales will be breaking ground on a 33,600-square-foot facility in the Canton Industrial Park on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

Upon opening, Decker Sales will bring nearly 10 full-time jobs to Canton with the plan to employ nearly 20 upon full build-out. The Canton Economic Development Corporation has been heavily involved in bringing Decker Sales to Canton. Decker Sales will be located on a five-acre parcel on the northeast corner of the intersection of Industrial Road and Innovation Street. This land, and its adjoining parcels, was developed by the Canton Economic Development Corporation.

Decker Sales will join a well-established industrial park that already hosts businesses such as Adams Companies, Terex-Bidwell, Johnson Feed Inc, and Wit Trucking. Joining Leonard Decker in ownership of the business is Suzanne Decker, Sandra McCraken, Leonard Decker Jr., Luke Decker, Adam Decker, and Kevin Decker.

“I’m excited to be bring a family owned and operated business to the Canton Community,” shared Leonard Decker. “I think there will be a lot of opportunity for my family as well as Canton with the decision to build and operate directly out of Canton. There is so much potential for responsible growth at our site at the Canton Industrial Park. It is a lot like the whole Canton Community’s potential in that way. I’m thankful for all the people that worked together to make this happen.”

“It’s always exciting to see new businesses, industry and housing come to Canton. This is something we have been striving towards for several years and it is so satisfying to see progress become a reality. Congratulations and best wishes to the Decker family as they move forward on their new endeavor,” shared Mayor of Canton Sandra Lundstrom.

“We’re excited to see Leonard Decker and his family invest in the Canton community,” said Scott Larson, President of the Canton Economic Development Corporation. “Decker Sales is a great addition to our industrial park and will provide jobs that will further enhance the amazing quality of life in Canton.”

“Thanks to the leadership of the Canton Economic Development Corporation and City of Canton, businesses like Decker Sales can find a home in our industrial park,” added Executive Director of the Canton Economic Development Corporation, Jeffery Tanner. “Mr. Decker has been great to work with and we’re proud that he and his family have selected Canton as the place for this project.”

“Canton is a growing community full of opportunity for both new families and new businesses,” added Jesse Fonkert, President & CEO of the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. “Decker Sales investment in Canton is evidence of the pro-business atmosphere in Canton and the community’s bright future in our region’s economy.”

Everyone is invited to join Decker Sales and Canton Economic Development Corporation at a groundbreaking on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. on the northeast corner of Industrial Road and Innovation Street or directly east of 2220 W Innovation Street.

