Election 2022 Special Report: The Marijuana Vote

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters.

Monday night, we focused on Initiated Measure 27, which aims to legalize recreational marijuana.

Matthew Schweich, the campaign manager for ‘Vote Yes on 27′, joined the program to discuss why South Dakotans should approve the measure. We also spoke with Jim Kinyon, the head of ‘Protecting South Dakota Kids’, who said IM 27 isn’t right for South Dakota.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss joined the program to break down the differences in marijuana campaigning between this election cycle and 2020, and how that could affect the measure’s ability to pass.

You can find more information on South Dakota ballot measures here.

Murder was in “pretty safe” area where crime is targeted, says resident
