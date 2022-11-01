Avera Medical Minute
Kellen Johnson has been right on target throughout his career in Pipestone

Arrows QB has his team making another deep run in playoffs
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) -For Kellen Johnson, practice is his lab. “Some people don’t like practice but I love practice! I just love going out there and messing around with the football, slinging it around!” Johnson says.

Gameday with the Pipestone Arrows is where he perfects the science of his passing. “The harder throws, though, are the wide open throws because I don’t want to overthrow them or under throw them. Then getting those off your chest, those feel good. Going into each game knowing I’m going to throw the ball probably 80 percent of the time is just a blast.” Johnson says.

More often than not he’s on target. “He’s got really good arm talent. Just a natural throwing motion.” Pipestone Head Coach Scott Boomgaarden says.

After throwing for nearly 2300 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior, Johnson has been just as dangerous this year, bringing the Arrows to within a game of their second straight trip to the Minnesota State Tournament. “He’s a good leader on the field and off the field for our team. He’s a special athlete. He understands the game. A lot of times, at the quarterback position, you don’t get to do some of the things we get to do. He just understands the game so well that that makes him really special.” Boomgaarden says.

Where he hopes to continue his own experiment. “It’s crazy thinking it’s the last year of high school football, I guess. It’s been a blast hanging around friends all day, just practicing with them knowing you got to rely on them in game situations, and executing.” Kellen says. ...in fun!

In Pipestone Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

