Maka’s Taekwondo prepares for Midwest Taekwondo Championships in Tea

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sarah Smith and her family have been running Maka’s taekwondo since her dad first opened the studio in Tea in 1978.

Smith and the dojo’s many students are all getting ready for a busy day of taekwondo on Saturday when the 38th Annual Midwest Taekwondo Championships will be held at Tea Area High School.

”Competition is something we encourage all of our students to do, it is not mandatory but we kind of like to tell them this is the fastest way to grow and it is never going to make you worse, it might humble you a bit but it is a good thing to be able to put yourself out there,” Instructor/Owner Sarah Smith said.

Many of the studio’s students such as Gage Bickett have been competing in tournaments from a young age.

”It’s pretty satisfying to see how I can go past my limits by going to taekwondo and stretching every day while having fun here,” Taekwondo Student Gage Bickett said.

You don’t have to be young to start learning taekwondo though.

”It is never too late there are people in class that are 5 years old or in their 30′s 40′s and 50′s so it is never too late,” Taekwondo student Jaidyn Elbers said.

Learning taekwondo includes memorizing several combinations, practicing kicks and punches, and sparring with other students.

Maka’s Taekwondo teaches several parts of combat but Smith says they teach far more than just fighting.

”When it is just you there is a lot of self-control and discipline you have to have within yourself and I think those are life skills that taekwondo teaches you then you can apply them to your daily life. I think that’s what we’re really teaching here,” Smith said.

The Midwest Taekwondo Championships will be held Saturday, November 5 at 9 a.m. at Tea Area High School.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.