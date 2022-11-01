November is Adoption Awareness Month in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is an ongoing need for parents willing to adopt siblings, older children, and young people with complex medical and behavioral needs, with more than 100 children and teens in foster care in need of adoption in South Dakota.

According to a press release from Stronger Families Together, Gov. Kristi Noem proclaimed November 2022 as Adoption Awareness Month in South Dakota, and Nov. 19 is National Adoption Day.

Representatives with the DSS say this month, we rejoice with the families and children who have grown through adoption. We also want to raise awareness that there is always a need for more adoptive families. Adoption is a major commitment, and South Dakota’s Department of Social Services (DSS) has resources and staff to help you determine if it is right for you.

“If you have questions about adoption, DSS has answers,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Whether your questions are about the process, about expenses associated with adoption, or if training is available, DSS has answers.”

DSS and private adoption agencies across the state work to find loving, safe, stable, permanent families for children. In the fiscal year 2022, 267 children in South Dakota were placed with an adoptive family through DSS. Many other adoptions took place through independent and private adoptions.

Gov. Noem’s Stronger Families Together initiative is a campaign focused on recruiting, preparing, and supporting foster and adoptive families in our state.

“As long as there is a need for adoption, we will continue working to find homes that are just right for the children that are waiting,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “We will not stop. We say it often because it is so important, ‘Every child deserves a safe, loving home.’”

For more information about foster care or adoption, visit StrongerFamiliesTogether.sd.gov

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.