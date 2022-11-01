New #1 Harrisburg sweeps Brandon Valley behind play of Samuels

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers knocked of the top-ranked O’Gorman Knights last week 3-0 on their home floor and moved up from 3rd to 1st in this week’s final regular season Class “AA” poll.

And Monday night they played like the best team in the biggest class with a 3-0 sweep of Brandon Valley. Morrisen Samuels led the Tigers with 14 kills as they improved to 22-3. They have one game remaining in the regular season Thursday against Brookings.

