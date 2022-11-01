Avera Medical Minute
Nice Weather Continues

Cooler by the End of the Week
Mild Temperatures Linger
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another absolutely gorgeous day on tap across the region! Highs will be in the 70s for everyone and we should see plenty of sunshine. The wind will start to pick up a little bit in southern and western parts of the region. There will be a Red Flag Warning in effect for those parts of the region from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. for a high risk of fire danger.

We’ll keep the 70s around for Wednesday before we start to see some changes roll through. Some cooler air will move into the region dropping highs into the 50s and 60s Thursday with 40s possible by Friday! That’s when our next chance for some precipitation will slide through. We could see a little rain Thursday night, then again Friday night. With lows dropping into the 20s and 30s Friday night, we might even see a few flurries!

Right now, we should see a slight warm up heading into the weekend with highs getting back into the 50s. There’s still a slight chance for some rain, especially Saturday night. Again, maybe a few snowflakes mixing in. Next week is looking much cooler with highs only in the 40s! There is a chance for some rain on Election Day next Tuesday.

