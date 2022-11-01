Powerball jackpot estimated at $1 billion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Powerball game has been around for thirty years with many people buying tickets for a shot at winning big.

The jackpot is the second largest in the game’s history at an estimated amount of one billion dollars.

The cash value will be a little over four hundred and ninety-seven million dollars.

With the jackpot continuing to rise more and more people are getting in line for tickets.

Wade Laroche with the South Dakota Lottery says sales have been at an all-time high.

“Sunday’s sales for Powerball were about four times great than they usually are o average so we’re really excited for that,” said Wade Laroche, SD Lottery director of advertising

“We’ve really seen it for about a week now where sales have consistently grown as the jackpot has grown,” said Laroche.

Rick Bower is a general manager at One Stop Liquor and Smoke in Sioux Falls.

He says he has also seen this increase in Powerball sales.

“The higher it gets the more people come in and figure they’re going to try and get a chunk of it,” said Rick Bower, general manager.

Many people waiting in anticipation for the announcement of the winner.

“They’ll come in, they want to know if anybody one it yet, I say no not yet, they say oh good you better get me some,” said Bower.

Some of them sharing what they would do if they won the money.

“Wherever it needs to be spent, I don’t need a new home, I don’t need a new place, no new car, nothing. I just want my country back.”

Tonight’s Powerball numbers have been drawn.

The numbers are 19 -- 13 -- 39 -- 59 -- 36 and the Powerball is 13.

If the Powerball jackpot isn’t won tonight, the next drawing will take place Wednesday.

