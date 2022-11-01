SD Legislative candidate survey: Arch Beal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Arch Beal is running as a Republican for the South Dakota State Senate in District 12. District 12 is made up of a portion of southwest Sioux Falls, with its western boundary being I-29. Beal faces Democrat Jessica Meyers in the general election.

1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100 words or less.

I’m the president and manager of Beal Distributing. I’ve run a successful business for more than 40 years creating jobs in our community. I believe South Dakota is special, and we should respect the traditions that have made South Dakota the best place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family. I’m proud of my seven children and fifteen grandchildren, and I want South Dakota to continue to provide them the opportunity to live and raise their families as I had. That’s why I’m committed to contributing to the well-being of our community both personally and through work in the legislature.

2. What prompted you to run for office/re-election?

As a local business owner for more than forty years, I know the importance of the business climate in Sioux Falls and the value of more jobs for our economy.

As people feel the impact of big government spending, plans for tax increases, inflation, and the possibility of a recession, I am committed to holding the line at the state level. These pocketbook issues are the ones that most impact our families. Our government needs to work for the taxpayers, not the bureaucrats.

3.What public policies are you passionate about? What would your policy priorities be in Pierre?

4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session? Is there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to?

I’m on the record voting to repeal the grocery tax, and I continue to support it. I’ve also voted to cut sales tax honoring the state’s promise following the

Supreme Court’s Wayfair decision. I’ve also voted for a gas tax holiday. These are tax relief measures that directly help families.

5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families?

There will be several bills regarding abortion. We have a lot of work to be done to protect the people of South Dakota.

6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

In 2020, District 12 passed a measure to legalize medical marijuana. While serving the people of District 12 I have voted as they did in 2020. I will continue to honor the voters of District 12 views. Legislative studies have expressed concerns about increased use in children, which makes me concerned for my 15 grandchildren.

7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

Understanding that the government should work for the taxpayers not the bureaucrats and to honor the views of their voters.

8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

My father, Louis Beal who passed away when I was young. He was a very successful business man and inspired me to be involved in my community. He had a passion for politics, which he instilled in me.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this election season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

