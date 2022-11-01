SD Legislative candidate survey: Karla Lems

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Karla Lems is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 16. The district includes portions of Lincoln and Union counties, and has the communities of Beresford, Lennox, and Canton within its boundaries. Lems is running alongside Republican incumbent Kevin Jensen. They will face one Democrat in the general election, Matt Ness.

Karla Lems is a Republican running for the South Dakota State House in District 16. (Submitted)

1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100 words or less.

My name is Karla Lems and I am running for the House in District 16.

I am an owner of a property management company as well as a coffee shop. Growing up on a farm near Worthing gave me life and work experiences that define me to this day. Agriculture, sales, and real estate have been part of my life for over 30 years. My past includes being involved in our community as a Christian school board member, Lifelight board member, volunteer in Booster Club, Special Olympics, Chair of the Deinema Foundation, and presently Vice-Chair of Lincoln County Republicans. I have also served on a local drainage board.

I am a proud wife, mother, and grandmother.

2. What prompted you to run for re-election?

My great love for our country and our South Dakota way of life drove me to run for public office. I see our values and freedoms slipping away, and to preserve them we must renew our commitment to individual freedoms. So many people get frustrated with government but don’t do anything about it. I decided that instead of complaining about government, I would try to contribute.

I believe we must always ask ourselves the question, “is this policy or law something the government is tasked to do in our constitution?” If so, then we can proceed. Areas of interest and concern for me include eminent domain, the issue of life in the womb, soaring property taxes, and election integrity.

3. What public policies are you passionate about? What would your policy priorities be in Pierre?

4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session? Is there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to?

Keeping the money in the taxpayers pocket instead of the government’s piggy bank is what I prefer. The trick is balancing the budget, appropriating funds to appropriate areas, and hoping it all comes out. I am for giving the people back the money from sales tax, but if Medicaid expansion passes, I would guess it will be difficult to do both.

5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families?

Life is precious from the moment of conception. I have a daughter that was born with Down Syndrome, and she is amazing. The goal should always be to save life. Our adoption laws should not be prohibitive, but rather make it affordable for a loving family to bring an adopted child into their home

6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

Many people I visit with seem to not understand that hemp and medical marijuana are legal in South Dakota. IM27 would legalize recreational marijuana. I am against this for various reasons, one being that the pot of yesteryear, at around 2-4% THC, is not the marijuana of today. The THC content in edibles can be over 90% pure. If the people of South Dakota vote to legalize recreational marijuana, the legislature will have to craft regulation and policy overseeing distribution and use. At that time I would try to tackle this issue along with the other law makers.

7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

The most important quality for an elected official, in my opinion, is integrity.

8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

I take inspiration from Jesus Christ, because He is my Savior and ultimately it is Him I will be judged by one day.

