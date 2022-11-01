SD Legislative candidate survey: Linda Duba

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Linda Duba is a Democrat running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 15. District 15 is made up of central Sioux Falls, and includes the airport and the Cathedral of Saint Joseph within its boundaries. Historically, District 15 has been a Democrat stronghold.

Duba is running alongside fellow Democrat Kadyn Wittman, and will face Republicans Matt Rosburg and Joni Tschetter in the general election.

Linda Duba is a Democrat running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 15. (Submitted)

1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100 words or less.

A fourth-generation Sioux Fallsian, I began my career in education, teaching physical education and health to Sioux Falls students. She then moved to a corporate environment – working with CitiBank for 26 years and another eight as a business consultant for a software firm. After leaving corporate America at age 60, I served as the Girls on the Run program coordinator for EmBe, promoting physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual development of young girls. I resigned to run for the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2018. Icame full circle, returning to the Sioux Falls School District as an education assistant and recently retired in May, 2021.

2. What prompted you to run for office/re-election?

I believe in public service and feel holding elected office gives me the opportunity to positively impact the lives of South Dakotans. It is an honor to be elected and represent District 15.

3. What public policies are you passionate about? What would your policy priorities be in Pierre? Yes, all below.

Public education funding and higher teacher pay so we retain our teachers.

Mental health counseling/access from a prevention/early intervention perspective. This starts with our young children but is critical for all South Dakotans.

Fully fund elderly Medicaid residents in our nursing homes.

Ensuring our Community Service providers who support our most vulnerable (disabled, suffering from trauma, etc) are fully compensated and families have a place to have their loved ones cared for.

Expanding early learning/childcare that is affordable and accessible. We need to partner with businesses and providers to design effective solutions.

Expanding Medicaid for the working poor.

Increasing state employee pay.

Building modern corrections facilities that support restorative services for inmates so they can become productive members of society

4. Cutting the grocery tax has become central to this election cycle. Do you think that the legislature should cut the grocery tax next legislative session? Is there any taxes you would cut instead, or in addition to?

We must do this responsibly over time. We can look at stair stepping this down 1-2% a year at a time in order to reduce the negative impact to the state budget. To remove $100M+ from the budget without any replacement revenue is not responsible. If recreational marijuana passes, then we can tax it.

5. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the year. South Dakota currently has a law that prevents abortion almost completely outright. Are there any exceptions you would like to see the legislature enact? What other laws would you like to see passed to support mothers and families?

We must bring legislation in 2023 to address incest, rape, and clearly define when the health/life of the mother is threatened. We need to look at paid family leave.

6. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in November. If it passes, would you commit to legalizing it?

Yes.

7. What is the most important quality for an elected official to possess?

I believe in the value of relationships and collaboration. Working across-the-aisle and recognizing colleagues’ points of view, leveraging their knowledge and expertise, leads to effective legislation. This isn’t possible without trust, and I works hard to build relationships with her fellow legislators.

8. Who do you take inspiration from, and why?

I’ve studied and admired Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s contributions to our country. She was smart, collaborative, courageous, fierce, a visionary, and showed compassion to those who needed a hand up. I strive to embody these traits.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this election season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.