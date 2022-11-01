Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police identify victim in fatal stabbing

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police identified the man who died in Sunday’s stabbing.

Authorities identified Stewart Mousseaux as the 37-year-old man who passed away from stab wounds on Sunday morning in the hallway of an apartment building in central Sioux Falls. Mousseaux told officers who stabbed him before he passed, which helped authorities in their investigation.

At this time, 24-year-old Isaiah Dubray has been arrested and charged with his murder, among other charges. Dubray is currently lodged in the Minnehaha County Jail, and the cash bond for his release is set at $1,000,000.

Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and five counts of Aggravated Assault. Dubray is currently in the Minnehaha County Jail.(Minnehaha County Sheriffs Office)

