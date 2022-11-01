SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sioux Falls building activity skyrockets, new I-29 interchange moving to next phase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan talks about how building activity has been booming in Sioux Falls since the pandemic, and what projects are driving that growth.

She also talks about the next steps of the plan to construct an interchange at I-29 and 85th Street in south Sioux Falls and how that area will be impacted.

You can stay up to date on the latest local business headlines by visiting SiouxFalls.Business.

