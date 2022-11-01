Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sioux Falls building activity skyrockets, new I-29 interchange moving to next phase

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan talks about how building activity has been booming in Sioux Falls since the pandemic, and what projects are driving that growth.

She also talks about the next steps of the plan to construct an interchange at I-29 and 85th Street in south Sioux Falls and how that area will be impacted.

You can stay up to date on the latest local business headlines by visiting SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
Isiah Dubray was arrested without incident and now faces one charge of First Degree Murder, one...
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing
Ellen Rabideau is in remission more than a year after she was first diagnosed with Stage 3...
Fussy baby helps mom discover breast cancer
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
Police Lights
Sioux Falls police identify victim in fatal stabbing

Latest News

The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre at sunrise.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Tom Sutton
A utility box on the northwest corner of 6th Avenue and Main Street was decorated Tuesday...
Aberdeen installs artwork on local utility boxes
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Cooler for Thursday and Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather